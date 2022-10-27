Trump Cries That Bill Barr Was Scared

Articles

Category: World Politics
Thursday, 27 October 2022

Trump told former felon Dinesh D'Souza and voter fraud conspiracy theorist that Bill Barr was afraid of being impeached so he refused to help Trump overthrow the 2020 election.

"Bill Barr was afraid to be impeached! He was petrified of being impeached!," Trump said in a high-pitched whine.

"The Democrats said they were going to impeach him. They went very big on the impeachment thing with him and all of a sudden we have an Attorney General who is afraid to talk about - he's saying oh, the election was just wonderful, and it wasn't,” Trump cried.

if the election was rigged the Democrats would have won 40 more seats in the House. Every credible judge, even Trump appointed judges found no voter fraud at all and most of their cases to be frivolous.

You'd think Trump would be more grateful after Barr covered up the Mueller investigation for him.

Back in June of 2020, Rep. Jerry Nadler told CNN that Barr should be impeached, but wouldn't be because Republicans controlled the Senate for firing Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Berman "oversaw the prosecution of Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and brought the grand jury indictment against two associates of the president's current personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani."

Trump fired Berman because he knew he wasn't his personal lackey. That caused another major controversy.

