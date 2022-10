Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 20:47 Hits: 6

Massachusetts could join the states who allow undocumented people to get driver's licenses. Residents will vote on this issue on election day.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/26/1131711218/massachusetts-could-allow-undocumented-people-to-get-drivers-licenses