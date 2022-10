Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 20:47 Hits: 0

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, about potential voter intimidation this election cycle.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/26/1131711239/what-an-expert-foresees-for-voter-intimidation-this-election-cycle