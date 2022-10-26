Mark Meadows Ordered To Testify In Georgia

Articles

A South Carolina judge ordered Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to honor the Georgia grand jury's subpoena and testify into the investigation of election interference in the 2020 election.

Georgia is taking their investigation of former president Trump in his sycophants trying to force Georgia state officials to reverse the fair election results and instead crown Trump the victor very seriously.

Since Meadows is not a resident of Georgia, the state appealed to a judge in South Carolina to force his testimony.

Meadows is a key witness to the alleged malfeasance where he was present during the infamous phone call between Trump and Brad Raffensperger.

Trump and his allies continually scream about transparency and honesty but when they are asked to testify under oath they run for the hills and cower.

