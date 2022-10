Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 21:50 Hits: 1

Ahead of the midterms, Republicans have recast the debate over drugs and fentanyl addiction as a crime and border security problem.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/26/1131752688/republicans-recast-drugs-and-fentanyl-as-a-crime-and-border-security-problem