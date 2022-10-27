The Focus Should NOT Be On Kanye

Articles

After Kanye West repeatedly made antisemitic comments, several companies he formerly did business with cut ties with the Grammy Award-winning rapper who now goes by Ye. The sportswear brand Adidas joined the list of those boycotting Ye on Tuesday. It already includes the luxury brand Balenciaga; talent agencies CAA, UTA, and Endeavor; Def Jam, which used to be linked to West's label G.O.O.D. Music; and MRC studio, which completed a documentary on West that it is now refusing to air, Forbes reported.

In many ways, the public pressure mounting against Adidas forced the hands of company leaders. They otherwise remained silent even after the Los Angeles Timesreported on Sunday that a hate group took to the 405 Freeway overpass to demonstrate support for West, which demonstrated his impact. It took Sarah Camhi, director of Trade Marketing at Adidas, calling out the company that employs her for Adidas to release a statement announcing a boycott.

