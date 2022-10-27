The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republicans Don't Want Leaders

Republicans Don't Want Leaders

Once again, Herschel Walker gets beat up. But this one is really good because he got beat up by a girl! And not just any girl but Politics Girl! Then, what makes us love her so much, she doesn't stop there. No, she uses Walker to beat up the whole damn Republican party. It truly is a thing of beauty.

But after you get done cheering, watch it again, and pay attention. Now, what's your plan to vote?

Open thread below...

