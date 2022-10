Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

A Trump-endorsed Republican and a Democratic state senator are facing off in a congressional race that could help decide control of the House of Representatives

(Image credit: Tamara Keith/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/26/1131420671/this-north-carolina-congressional-district-has-a-rare-competitive-midterm-race