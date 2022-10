Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

Arizona's secretary of state has referred at least six potential voter intimidation complaints near ballot drop boxes to law enforcement.

(Image credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/26/1131474648/arizona-ballot-drop-boxes-mules-voter-intimidation