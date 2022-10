Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 09:06 Hits: 2

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with voters in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District, a former manufacturing hub, home to one of the country's most competitive House races.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/26/1131536179/we-go-door-to-door-in-beaver-falls-to-hear-the-issues-on-the-minds-of-pa-voters