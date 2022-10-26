Jon Stewart Clashes With Arizona AG Over ‘Stolen Election’ Claims

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Exhibit A in GOP cowardice is Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

For some reason, Brnovich thought he made sense as he refused to acknowledge that his state’s 2020 election results were legit, even though he couldn’t point to any actual evidence otherwise and even as he agreed that “Donald Trump lost Arizona, period.”

“I think almost 20 criminal cases related to the 2020 election,” Brnovich said, as if this was some kind of big proof.

“Out of 4 million votes,” Stewart replied.

“I’m talking facts, Jon,” Brnovich said. “The reality is, is there are millions of people, not only in Arizona, but people throughout this country that think that the election is stolen.”

“There’s people that believe in angels, but that doesn’t mean you launch an investigation that angels changed ballots,” Stewart shot back.

Brnovich suggested that the reason he’s investigating is because he’s under political pressure to do so. He said there had been a lot of pushback when the Cyber Ninjas said Biden won. “And then, the next you know, people were like, well, Brnovich needs to do something about it. And then it was, like, a hot mess.”

Stewart pointed out that Brnovich had caved, saying, “You’ve responded by doing things about it.”

Brnovich now said, “We’ve run a lot of the stuff to ground.”

