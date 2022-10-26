Pro-Herschel Walker Flyers Give The Wrong Date For Early Voting

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
A pro-Herschel Walker flyer was sent out to a Democratic-leaning voter area in Atlanta's suburbs. The problem is that it gave the wrong date to potential early voters. Early voting ends on Nov. 4; however, the flyer lists the end date as Election Day, Nov. 8.
It's difficult to figure out how this could happen. A few ideas spring to mind, and one of them is that Herschel Walker is wholly unqualified to fill a Senate seat. It's possible -- doubtful, but possible -- that a bad actor sent the flyers out.
The fact that this race is neck and neck is mind-blowing, given Walker's unstable history.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/pro-herschel-walker-flyers-give-wrong