Pro-Herschel Walker Flyers Give The Wrong Date For Early Voting

A pro-Herschel Walker flyer was sent out to a Democratic-leaning voter area in Atlanta's suburbs. The problem is that it gave the wrong date to potential early voters. Early voting ends on Nov. 4; however, the flyer lists the end date as Election Day, Nov. 8.

This was sent to a Democratic-leaning voter in Atlanta’s suburbs. Contrary to this pro-Herschel Walker flyer, early voting actually ends on Nov. 4 ... #gapol#gasenpic.twitter.com/Sg0R1uVrpU — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 25, 2022

It's difficult to figure out how this could happen. A few ideas spring to mind, and one of them is that Herschel Walker is wholly unqualified to fill a Senate seat. It's possible -- doubtful, but possible -- that a bad actor sent the flyers out.

The fact that this race is neck and neck is mind-blowing, given Walker's unstable history.

