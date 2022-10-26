Fetterman Had A Stroke. What's Mehmet Oz's Excuse?

Articles

First of all, whose idea was it to make last night's Fetterman/Oz debate into a 30-minute lightning round -- like a game show? It made both candidates look worse, and did not serve the voters well because it allowed for so little nuance. That is allegedly the point of candidate debates, and whoever was in charge of this one did a really shitty job. (I'll note that the moderators did a pretty good job of shutting down the usual attempts to go off the tracks.)

BUT.

Let's get to the meat. If you thought Mehmet Oz was a shady snakeoil salesman, you didn't change your mind. If you thought he was an opportunistic rich guy trying to buy a Senate seat for his personal agenda, you didn't get any facts to the contrary.

More to the point, you got the overwhelming sense that he was a transparent huckster who doesn't believe in much of anything other than winning. That's why he frequently stumbled over policy questions, like whether to raise the federal minimum wage.

