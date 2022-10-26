Worlds Collide: Todd Rundgren Talks About Lying And Politics

Articles

I suppose it was just a matter of time before fanboy Joe Scarborough would invite Todd Rundgren onto Morning Joe. When I saw him on my teevee this morning, I was in a state of disbelief. But Todd, the Ultimate Artist, did not disappoint!

After a conversation about the various periods of pop music, they veered off into politics.

"You're also very into politics, and I would argue that it's an interesting period right now. So what do you make of the current state of America?" Elise Jordan asked.

She probably thought he'd give some pithy political sound byte, but this is Todd -- and our Todd frequently speaks in parables.

"Well, I put an album out about -- I think this was in 2005, and the title of the album was 'Liars.' And I have this tendency sometimes to be a little bit prophetic in the music that I make. And at the time, it wasn't necessarily about politics. It was just about the human tendency to be dishonest in great and small ways," Todd said.

"In other words, if someone says, 'How do you like my new hairdo?' and you don't like it, but you say, 'It looks great on you.' You're trying to find ways not to lie and sometimes there's no way you can't. So I made a record about all the ways that people are dishonest with each other. I never thought that a political party would make that a canon, you know, that essentially the reason why Liz Cheney isn't in the Republican party was because she refused to lie.

