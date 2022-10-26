Alito Plays World's Tiniest Violin Over Dobbs Leak Making Him A Target

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 15:16 Hits: 2

Oh, come on. We all know it was probably Ginni Thomas, so take your complaints to your buddy Clarence, you right-wing asshole. And it wasn't the leak that made you a target, it was the DECISION. Via the Washington Post:

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said Tuesday that the leak of his draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade made his colleagues in the majority on the U.S. Supreme Court “targets for assassination.”

The leak last spring before the court eliminated the nationwide right to abortion was a “grave betrayal of trust by somebody, and it was a shock,” he said. The threat to the justices, he added, was not theoretical because it “gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us.”

He noted that a man has been charged in an alleged attempt to kill Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who was in the majority to overturn Roe. The California man, arrested near the justice’s home before the final opinion was released, was upset by the leaked draft, authorities said.

