Geraldo Rivera Blames George Floyd For Dem's 'Problems'

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera blamed George Floyd for getting murdered, causing the problems the Democratic party is facing as the midterm elections come upon us.

During Fox News' The Five roundtable of conservative muckety mucks, the panel, as usual, attacked the Democratic Party for everything that is wrong in America.

Shockingly, when it was Geraldo Rivera's turn, one would have hoped he posed something more substantial and realistic to contrast the crazies of Pirro, Gutfeld, and Watters.

Those hopes were wrong.

"I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd," Rivera said.

Huh?

"I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with the defund the police and everything else, the Democrats led the charge with a very very unrealistic government," he said.

OMG.

I've never heard any sort of a political operative, office holder, journalist, pundit, activist, or even Fox News prime time host blame George Floyd, who was murdered on May 25th, 2020 by police officer Derek Chauvin for the problems the Democratic party faces in the upcoming midterm elections.

It's unconscionable.

What was laughable: Crazy Pirro immediately segued into the next segment saying, "Coming up next as the war on cops rages in America..."

