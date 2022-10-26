Sorry, Republicans, But GOTV Drives Are Perfectly Legal

Articles

Wednesday, 26 October 2022

It's already a well-established fact that Republicans hate democracy. This holds true especially for the Wisconsin Republicans, who are just pawns in the GOP war against democracy. The scary part is that they are just a couple of seats away from having a veto-proof majority in the Wisconsin legislature, which would effectively kill off democracy in the state and lead the way to do it in the rest of the country.

The latest example of their insatiable bloodlust in attacking a privately-funded, nonpartisan GOTV drive in Milwaukee. While the purpose is to get as many eligible voters out to the poll, their will be a special focus on disabled voters, who have also been attacked by Republicans.

In their swamp fevered fugue, Wisconsin Republicans had them convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that this effort was the work of Mark Zuckerberg, who had donated millions of dollars to thousands of cities in order to help with the election process in 2020. The Republicans worked themselves up to such a fervor that they recklessly filed two law suits over it.

