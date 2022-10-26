Is Trump's Attorney Trying To Get Disbarred?

Articles

Trump attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax that Speaker Pelosi should be subpoenaed because she was the person who actually orchestrated the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Former disgraced Fox News host Eric Bolling called the Select Committee a Witch hunt when he opened the segment and brought on the always off-the-wall Alina Habba for comment.

Looking for somebody to use as a scapegoat, Bolling focused in on Pelosi, wanting her to be investigated, claiming there is probable cause to investigate her.

"What did she do? What didn't she do? What did she know?" Bolling asked.

Habba started by saying there was no legal course against Pelosi, but then launched into a QAnon-like diatribe.

The Trump attorney blamed Speaker Pelosi for not having enough security at the Capitol, yada, yada, yada.

"[Trump] was concerned himself, he said 'let's get extra military. We will give you people to come in and to make sure that the Capitol is safe.' No, no, no, I don't want it."

"Well, now we see why, Eric? We see why? Because it was orchestrated, because she said, this is her moment. This is her moment. No, it's not your moment," Habba said.

The attack on the Capitol was orchestrated by Trump and his seditious minions.

Speaker Pelosi didn't give a speech to provoke his followers to go down to the US Capitol and kick some ass.

