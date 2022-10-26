Don Jr's Shot At Fetterman Instantly Backfires

Articles

We all remember when Donald Trump mocked a physically disabled reporter because his fee-fees were hurt. Well, like ableist father, like ableist son. Unsurprisingly, Junior inherited his father's narcissist gene, while both were born without the empathy gene.

Don took to his father's failing Truth Social platform and to Twitter to take a shot at John Fetterman, who, I might add, showed up to the debate against Dr. Oz even though he suffered from a recent stroke. That took guts.

"Amazing. I'm trending on Twitter because I expect a potential US senator to be able to form a complete sentence and or thought," he wrote, presumably after sniffing lines of cocaine off of Kimberly's ass. "In last nights [SIC] Pennsylvania senate debate John Fetterman was not able to do either￼. Apparently Democrats don't feel that that should be a requirement and saying so is "ableism"￼ Because there's always an excuse for their idiocy never accountability. Pennsylvania you can do so much better than that moron go vote for Dr. Oz."

And on Twitter:

Dear leftists, I see that many of you were offended by my Fetterman comments, calling me an “ableist.” After thinking about it, I’d like to apologize … for absolutely nothing. I expect potential senators to be able to form complete thoughts and/or sentences. You idiots. #PASen read more

