Here We Go Again: Another Woman To Accuse Herschel Of Funding An Abortion

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

You knew it was only a matter of time before another woman stepped forward to accuse Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker of funding yet another abortion. Whoever amongst us has not had an abortion funded by Walker, let them cast the first stone.

Via The Daily Beast:

Attorney Gloria Allred announced that she is holding a press conference Wednesday with another woman who says she was in a relationship with Herschel Walker and that he helped her have an abortion.

The alert from Allred says that the woman will allege that the football legend, who is now running for Senate in Georgia, drove her to the clinic to terminate the pregnancy. The woman plans to remain anonymous and will provide evidence of her romance with Walker, the attorney said.

The development comes two weeks after The Daily Beast reported that Walker—who claims to be ferociously anti-abortion—paid for a different lover's abortion. That revelation came on the heels of Daily Beast reports that Walker, a loud critic of absentee dads, fathered several secret children out of wedlock.

