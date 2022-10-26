Lying Right-Wing Pastor Claims Democrats Boil Children

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 18:15 Hits: 6

Nebraska right-wing pastor Hank Kunneman delivered a bizarre and vicious sermon this past Sunday attacking the Democratic party, claiming the left is boiling children to be eaten.

This type of sick vitriol is creating an America where radicalized Christians are told to hate and despise anyone that believes differently than they do. Worse yet, it's a blatant and absurd lie told by a person who claims to be filled with the "spirit of God."

Right Wing Watch caught this charlatan for us to see.

“The donkey party of the non-religious affiliation, the anti-Christian movement, the anti-true God movement,” he continued. “Now they’ve gone after the children, and you can have some dude dressed up in a wig and call themselves a woman and read to your children. Hell no! Not in my school and not to my kid. I don’t want no pervert, and I don’t want no pedophile in my school, reading to my kids, and I don’t want their curriculum.”

Homophobic pastors and Fox News hosts are focusing their ire on the LGBTQAI+ community since Republican began their assault in the summer of 2021. Republicans have focused on claiming school teachers are pedophiles forcing your children to change genders.

There is nothing lower than that.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/right-wing-pastor-boiled