Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 14:12 Hits: 2

With questions about gender identity and critical race theory being taught in schools, school board races have grown more political. In Sarasota County, Florida, two candidates faced off on the issues.

This is the first episode of American Turning Point, a series from ABC News and FiveThirtyEight.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/american-turning-point-politics-in-public-education/