Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 20:04 Hits: 3

There are just two weeks until Election Day and according to the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast the race for the Senate has been a “dead heat.” In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses whether the airtime reservations for each parties’ Senate campaign ads are impacting the forecast’s shift.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/how-much-do-campaign-ads-really-matter/