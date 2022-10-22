The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

After Midterms, Pressure for Biden to Stay Tough on China

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

After Midterms, Pressure for Biden to Stay Tough on China With polls suggesting that Republicans may retake control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, the United States appears set to continue its "tough on China” policy. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara looks at how a GOP-led Congress might exert more pressure on the Biden administration on various issues from trade relations with Beijing to support for Taiwan.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/after-midterms-pressure-for-biden-to-stay-tough-on-china/6800752.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version