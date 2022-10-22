After Midterms, Pressure for Biden to Stay Tough on China

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022

With polls suggesting that Republicans may retake control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, the United States appears set to continue its "tough on China” policy. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara looks at how a GOP-led Congress might exert more pressure on the Biden administration on various issues from trade relations with Beijing to support for Taiwan.

