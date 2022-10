Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 19:51 Hits: 3

After pushback, the Congressional Progressive Caucus walked back a letter to the White House pressing for more direct negotiations with Ukraine.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/25/1131347005/progressive-democrats-ukraine-letter-withdraw-biden