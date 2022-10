Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 20:38 Hits: 3

Members of the congressional progressive caucus have withdrawn a letter urging President Biden to adjust his approach to the war in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/25/1131449345/progressive-democrats-withdraw-a-letter-urging-biden-to-be-more-proactive-in-ukr