Yes, This Is Great News For Democrats

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 18:51 Hits: 3

Rachel Maddow won't say so directly, but this is great news for Democrats:

RACHEL MADDOW: Today is the day that early in-person voting starts in Florida. Also, early voting today starts in Texas.

And there is something going on with early voting this year.

Let's look first at Georgia. By this point in the last mid-term elections (2018 was the last mid-term) the number of people who had voted early in Georgia was huge. It was a record beating number in 2018: 434,000 people. That was seen at the time as being unfathomably large for early voting. That was 2018. If you compare that to four years earlier, 2014, the 2018 numbers tripled what they had done in 2014. 430,000 votes by this point in 2018? Three times the early votes that had been cast by that point in the mid-terms. Just huge. 2018, just over 430,000 people had voted. That was unimaginably large in terms of Georgia's records. Well, now, it is the next mid-term after 2018.

What is early voting in Georgia look like today?

