Marge's Phone-In Show Goes Sideways After Woman Calls Her Out

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a huge part of the problem with our government. She thrives on being the recipient of attention, then claims always to be the victim. Every single time. A woman called into her show to express her concern about Republicans wanting to take away a woman's right to choose. Marge went completely ageist on the woman. Apparently, to Greene, once you're over the age of being able to get pregnant, you need to sit down and shut the f*ck up.

"You're blaming this all on the women," the woman told Greene. "My body is my body, and I want — I don't want the government telling me what I can do with my body."

"Ma'am, are you having children anytime soon?" Greene said as if that is any of her f*cking business. "That's my question. I'm asking a legitimate question. And you're right, it's your body, but a baby inside a woman's womb is another person's body, not your body and not my body. And abortion is murder of another human being, whether that body is inside your uterus or not. But that is murder. I do not support the murder of another human being."

"But I don't think you're having children anytime soon," she said again as if we didn't hear her ageist comment the first time. "So I appreciate your interest in women's rights, but killing an unborn baby is not a woman's right, and that's not health care."

The woman brought up the 10-year-old that her rapist impregnated.

