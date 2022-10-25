A Monument Glorifying The Soviet Red Army Has Been 'Vandalized'

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 23:57 Hits: 19

Some creative people "vandalized" the monument, located in a town in Czechia, mocking the Russian's penchant for stealing Ukrainian washing machines and carting them back home.

Source: iDNES (Czech)

The monument stands in Jiráské sady, which is a central Litoměřice park opposite Bozena Němcová Elementary School. The main author of the sandstone sculpture is Otakar Petroš. He created it in 1975.

Someone poured red paint over the statue. The front part of the base then resembles a washing machine.

"We don't know anything about it, we haven't received any notification yet," said police spokeswoman Pavla Kofrová when asked by iDNES.cz about the current form of the monument.

The matter is already spreading through the world of social networks.

"An excellent idea. And a little color is all it takes," wrote one commenter on Twitter.

“That abomination should be removed. Let's write to Litoměřice so that the statue disappears from the public square. Let them dedicate it to the museum of Russian fascism," added another of the discussants.

