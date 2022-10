Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

Next month, South Dakotans will decide whether to expand Medicaid to 42,500 state residents. Democratic candidates elsewhere are making it a part of their pitch to flip GOP-held governors' offices.

(Image credit: Riley Bunch/GPB)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/25/1130129559/expanding-medicaid-is-popular-thats-why-its-a-key-issue-in-some-statewide-midter