Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:00 Hits: 4

An estimated 2% of the U.S. voting age population is ineligible to cast a ballot due to a felony conviction. State-level felon disenfranchisement rates vary dramatically.

(Image credit: Kaitlyn Radde/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/25/1130622918/felon-voting-state-laws-disenfranchisement-rates