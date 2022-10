Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 15:48 Hits: 4

It was an abrupt reversal for the school, which had condemned the views of Gavin McInnes even as it said free speech required it to host the event. Protesters confronted each other and police.

(Image credit: Leah Millis/Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/25/1131300978/penn-state-cancels-proud-boys-speech-protests