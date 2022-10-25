Son Of Confederate Flag-Wielding Capitol Rioter Sentenced To Prison

Articles

A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his father was just sentenced to two years in prison. You'll likely remember Hunter Seefried's father, Kevin, who held a Confederate flag while walking around the Capitol after they gained entrance after Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola used a police shield to shatter a Capitol window. Confederate flags have never been featured before in the Capitol in the history of the U.S. -- until Jan. 6.

Kyle Cheney of Politico reports that the younger Seefried was 21 when he stormed the Capitol with his old racist Confederate flag-humping dad.

Enjoy the stale bologna sandwiches in prison.

NEW: Hunter Seefried, one of the first rioters through the shattered Capitol window on Jan. 6, who chased Officer Goodman through the building, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison.

“I believe you are a good man who messed up badly,” Judge McFadden said. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 24, 2022 read more

