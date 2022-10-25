Happy Birthday To Us! Crooks And Liars Is 18 Years Old

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 12:02 Hits: 4

I want to thank all our readers for continually supporting this website all these years.

What started as an effort to express my displeasure over the Iraq War and the media's complicit role in convincing America to go along with the lies from the Bush administration has blossomed into something much more than I could have ever imagined.

C&L's video archive goes back to 2004, and is the most comprehensive political video archive of its kind.

C&L also hosts most of the content on our own servers, so they can't be taken down by corporate or conservative interests.

Like the internet and life, things always change. Sometimes for the better and other times for the worst.

Since COVID hit, social media companies and right-wing agitators have targeted C&L in an effort to silence us with the goal of ultimately destroying us, like they have so many other independent sites.

It won't work.

However, we do need your help to stay ahead of the ones trying to put us down.

Please continue to support us, as our team is as dedicated as ever to providing our readers with real news, and progressive opinions. Thanks to your support, we’ve been able to hire Conover and cover more of the crooks and liars out there than ever.

But we still need your help.

We also write about sports, with a dash of culture to spice things up.

Thanks for continuing to support our work.

[embed eid="38310" /]

[donate]

Or send a check via snail mail to:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/crooksandliars-turned-18-years-old