Charlie Crist Kicks Ron DeSantis's Butt During Debate

I did not expect to so thoroughly enjoy the debate between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist. Because DeSantis surrounds himself with yes men and his bully boy tactics are so rarely confronted directly, it was great to see that Charlie Crist was not having any of his crap. He kicked DeathSantis's ass, while Ron looked like a deer caught in the headlights. Look how he just twitches, moving his head back and forth like a snake.

This was a great moment, as Crist goaded him about his fixation on Joe Biden and asked him point-blank about whether he would pledge to serve a full four-year term:

i am just catching up on the DeSantis-Crist debate and OMG

Crist: "Yes or no, Ron. Will you serve a full four year term if you're reelected governor of Florida? It's not a tough question. It's a fair question. He won't tell ya."

DeSantis: *looks like he's malfunctioning* pic.twitter.com/y1fnua6ZQj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2022

This is a major issue in Florida:

