John Fetterman To Debate Mehmet Oz Tonight

John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz meet tonight in their only debate, an hour-long showdown expected to highlight the differences between the candidates and give voters a good look at Fetterman’s health and recovery from a May stroke. Via the Washington Post:

The latter has become a focal point — and a source of friction — for both campaigns in the final weeks of a race that is seen as central to determining which party controls the Senate next year. It was a factor in the format of Tuesday’s debate, where Fetterman will be using a closed captioning system to accommodate for what he and his doctor have said are symptoms of an auditory processing disorder.

Tuesday’s debate will be a new test for Fetterman, who has eased his way back into a busier campaign schedule after spending much of the summer recovering off the trail. The lieutenant governor has spoken at rallies and done media interviews, appearing in more controlled settings. He has not been at a live event with his opponent, where on Tuesday, he faces the prospect of hostilities and difficult questions.

