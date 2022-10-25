Biden Bashes GOP Efforts To Cut Medicare And Social Security

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022

President Biden spoke at the DNC headquarters earlier today and drew a drastic contrast between the Democratic party and Republicans trying to destroy our social safety nets.



"Democrats are going to protect Social Security and Medicare. Republicans have been very clear, they've stated boldly that they want to cut Social Security and Medicare," Biden said.



"And to the point that they'll shut down the government, they say, and send the nation into default if we do not cut Social Security and Medicare," he said.



"I ain't gonna do it."

Republicans continue to attack the debt ceiling, and offer drastic cuts to the two staples of our democracy, as well as raising the age for eligibility for American seniors.

The third rail of American politics, Social Security, may go down without a bang if Republicans take over.

It's odd that the MAGA cult, many of whom are on Social Security, care for nothing outside of owning the libs, bashing the LGBTQAI community, and turning America into a Christian theocracy.

The wonderful Michael Hiltzik penned an op-ed in The LA Times:"GOP promises to gut your Social Security, Medicare if it takes power"

