Jacob Wohl And Jack Burkman Plead Guilty Over Racist Robocall Scheme

MAGA conspiracy theorists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl pleaded guilty on Monday to a fifth-degree felony charge for misinformation robocalls they made in Cleveland during the run-up to the 2020 election that targeted minority voters. Prosecutors dropped 14 charges.

Via Cleveland.com:

Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, face a maximum of a year in prison after they pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge of telecommunications fraud. Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez said the men also agreed to pay the maximum fine of $2,500 as part of the plea deal. Prosecutors dismissed 14 counts of telecommunications and bribery as part of the deal.

Wohl and Burkman cooked up schemes, such as falsely accusing former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg of sexually assaulting another man.

