Garland Vows To Protect Voting Rights During The Mid-terms

Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Attorney General Merrick Garland succinctly told the press that the DOJ will not allow voters to be intimidated during the upcoming mid-term elections.

Garland held a press conference to discuss national security issues earlier today and was asked about the many reports we've seen where they've been very shady characters watching ballot drop boxes in Arizona

"There have been concerns about intimidation, people armed at polling places in Arizona. Problems in Houston -- are you concerned about what you're seeing this far out and will the Department of Justice get involved?" a reporter asked.

"The Justice Department has an obligation to prevent, to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who's qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated," Garland said.

Getting any information out of Garland is like trying to squeeze a drop of water from a stone.

If you see any person or persons at polling stations, drop boxes, etc., that appears to be threatening voters, please protect yourself.

Then document the incident with video, audio, pictures or first hand reports and contact the DOJ.

Trump, Bannon and his cronies will stop at noting to intimidate as many voters as they can (most will be from minorities) in the upcoming election.

