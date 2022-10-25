At Long Last, Adidas Terminates Kanye Partnership

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 16:01 Hits: 4

German sportswear maker Adidas just announced it is ending its collaboration with Ye, formerly known as Kanye, for his, let's face it, mentally unstable and also completely racist diatribes of the past month.

Kanye has received a lot of "attention" via his unprovoked anti-Semitic comments and embracing of white supremacist slogans.

Conover wrote about this a few days ago for C&L, "West's tweet in question was posted shortly before midnight, so he confirmed that he's a late-night, Jew-hating, garbage person. Thanks, but we kind of knew that already."

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he wrote.

Who you think created cancel culture? — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2022

It had been a lucrative partnership for years, and it appears Adidas dragged their feet as long as they could. But in the end Kanye was going to cost the German company more money than he was making, long-term.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/adidas-terminates-kanye-partnership-over