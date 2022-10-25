MAGA Candidate Gets A Salary From A Company That Doesn't Exist

Articles

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will face Republican Joe Kent in the general election for the 3rd District congressional seat currently held by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, the latter of whom was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Donald J. Trump.

So, it's now between the two, and Joe Kent is a far-right election-denying loon who has said that he believes the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was an "intelligence operation" and that defendants are being held as "political prisoners."

There seems to be a mystery surrounding Kent since he has reported making $122,110.36 from a company as a "project manager" for a tech start-up called "American Enterprise Solutions," which doesn't appear to exist. Kent's past work with the CIA has driven conspiracy theorists up the wall despite the candidate's far-right views.

