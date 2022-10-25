The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

MAGA Candidate Gets A Salary From A Company That Doesn't Exist

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

MAGA Candidate Gets A Salary From A Company That Doesn't Exist

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will face Republican Joe Kent in the general election for the 3rd District congressional seat currently held by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, the latter of whom was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Donald J. Trump.

So, it's now between the two, and Joe Kent is a far-right election-denying loon who has said that he believes the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was an "intelligence operation" and that defendants are being held as "political prisoners."

There seems to be a mystery surrounding Kent since he has reported making $122,110.36 from a company as a "project manager" for a tech start-up called "American Enterprise Solutions," which doesn't appear to exist. Kent's past work with the CIA has driven conspiracy theorists up the wall despite the candidate's far-right views.

Via The Daily Beast:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/maga-candidate-gets-salary-company-doesnt

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version