Odious Charlie Kirk Attacks 'Lobotomized' Trans Community

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 16:48 Hits: 4

On Charlie Kirk's Real America's Voice podcast, the so-called "Christian" nationalist vilified President Biden for inviting viral TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney to the White House.

President Biden attacked anti-trans laws being passed by wingnuts.

Kirk began his hate-filled rant by claiming the transgender community is a "social contagion that President Biden is platforming."

"Joe Biden is a bad human being," Kirk said as the pot called the kettle.

Like many others from the dregs of Republicanism, Kirk attributes Trump's worst attributes to Biden.

"You don't have to invite this person into the White House and desecrate the office of the White House with that kind of freak show, that's what it is," Kirk howled.

Like scumbag squeaky Ben Shapiro, who made his bones by attacking the LGBTQAI community, Kirk followed his lead.

"This is a public mania, and 20 years from now, we will not be shocked this was ever tolerated," he said.

The hate and contempt for a small minority of Americans who are different is truly enlightening and frightening at the same time.

The so-called Christian Right has been attacking the queer community full throttle forever. The torture and murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998 prompted an expanding of federal hate crime law to include "offenses motivated by sexual orientation, gender or disability."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/charlie-kirk-attacks-trans-community-being