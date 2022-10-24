Politics Podcast: Increased Ad Spending Won’t Save Democrats

Articles

There are just two weeks until Election Day and according to the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast the race for the Senate has been a “dead heat.” In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses whether the airtime reservations for each parties’ Senate campaign ads are impacting the forecast’s shift. Then, Equis Research co-founder Carlos Odio joins the pod to break down a new Ipsos poll that asked Latino Americans which party they favor in the midterm elections.

Lastly, the team analyzes how educational divide is currently shaping American politics and how a college diploma can influence an individuals’ beliefs and preferences.

