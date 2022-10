Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 20:39 Hits: 2

Young voter turnout increased in the last two elections, but a new NPR/Marist poll found that young voters were the least likely to vote in 2022. Young voters living in Milwaukee shared their views.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/24/1131190726/young-voters-in-milwaukee-share-the-biggest-issues-motivating-them-to-vote