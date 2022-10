Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 01:18 Hits: 2

Biden's order and other steps announced Monday are perhaps the most aggressive attempt by the U.S. to hold the Ortega accountable for his continued attacks on human rights and democracy.

(Image credit: Ismael Francisco/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/24/1131256696/biden-ortega-nicaragua-gold