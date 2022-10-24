Clarence Thomas Puts The Brakes On Lindsey Graham's Testimony In Georgia

Articles

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked the subpoena from Georgia demanding Sen. Lindsey Graham testify to a grand jury investigating Trump's malfeasance after he lost the state to Joe Biden in the 2020 general election.

Thomas thumbed his nose at a panel of judges on the 11th circuit who unanimously rejected Graham's request to block his testimony.

Georgia is investigating Trump's heinous actions trying to get election officials to somehow find more votes and name him the winner of the peach state.

During that time Sen. Graham contacted Georgia state election officials in an apparent effort to pressure them into doing Trump's bidding.

Clarence Thomas, as usual, plays the right-wing troll.

CNBC writes, "Thomas, who is responsible for emergency applications such as Graham’s issued out of the 11th Circuit, issued the hold on the subpoena on his own accord, without referring the question to the entire Supreme Court. The conservative justice said the subpoena would be delayed pending further order by Thomas or the Supreme Court."

Graham is arguing that the subpoena violates the U.S. Constitution’s speech and debate clause.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/clarence-thomas-puts-hold-lindsey-grahams