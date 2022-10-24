The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Clarence Thomas Puts The Brakes On Lindsey Graham's Testimony In Georgia

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Clarence Thomas Puts The Brakes On Lindsey Graham's Testimony In Georgia

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked the subpoena from Georgia demanding Sen. Lindsey Graham testify to a grand jury investigating Trump's malfeasance after he lost the state to Joe Biden in the 2020 general election.

Thomas thumbed his nose at a panel of judges on the 11th circuit who unanimously rejected Graham's request to block his testimony.

Georgia is investigating Trump's heinous actions trying to get election officials to somehow find more votes and name him the winner of the peach state.

During that time Sen. Graham contacted Georgia state election officials in an apparent effort to pressure them into doing Trump's bidding.

Clarence Thomas, as usual, plays the right-wing troll.

CNBC writes, "Thomas, who is responsible for emergency applications such as Graham’s issued out of the 11th Circuit, issued the hold on the subpoena on his own accord, without referring the question to the entire Supreme Court. The conservative justice said the subpoena would be delayed pending further order by Thomas or the Supreme Court."

Graham is arguing that the subpoena violates the U.S. Constitution’s speech and debate clause.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/clarence-thomas-puts-hold-lindsey-grahams

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version