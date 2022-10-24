The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Arizona GOP Rep. Delivers An Incredible Self-Own

Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, isn't the brightest man in the world. The MAGA Republican urged Arizona GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers to throw out Biden electors and replace them with Trump electors on the morning of Jan. 6, so he's that kind of a guy. He's beholden to a narcissistic slob who wears lifts in his shoes to appear taller. He does not represent the people who put him in office.

But Biggs is good at one thing. He just did an incredible self-own on Twitter by pulling a Marsha Blackburn. Biggs inadvertently explained how President Joe Biden had apprehended way more terrorists than Donald Trump ever did.

The Internet had some thoughts.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/gop-rep-delivers-incredible-self-own-and

