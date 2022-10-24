Arizona GOP Rep. Delivers An Incredible Self-Own

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 18:55 Hits: 2

Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, isn't the brightest man in the world. The MAGA Republican urged Arizona GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers to throw out Biden electors and replace them with Trump electors on the morning of Jan. 6, so he's that kind of a guy. He's beholden to a narcissistic slob who wears lifts in his shoes to appear taller. He does not represent the people who put him in office.

But Biggs is good at one thing. He just did an incredible self-own on Twitter by pulling a Marsha Blackburn. Biggs inadvertently explained how President Joe Biden had apprehended way more terrorists than Donald Trump ever did.

Malicious individuals are attempting to infiltrate our country at a higher rate than ever.

Nearly 100 terrorists were apprehended at the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022.

This total is more than all four years combined under President Trump. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 24, 2022

The Internet had some thoughts.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/gop-rep-delivers-incredible-self-own-and