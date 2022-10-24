The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Some Republicans Don't Want Trump To Stump For Herschel

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Some Republicans Don't Want Trump To Stump For Herschel

With just weeks until Election Day and after announcing that he would come, it appears former President Donald Trump will not be paying a visit to the Peach State to support his endorsed Senate candidate, Herschel Walker.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Trump was planning a big, beautiful rally the day after Walker’s sole Oct. 14 debate with Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, but plans soon fell apart.

An unnamed GOP operative in Georgia told The Washington Post, “Trump coming down to Georgia is the worst thing that can happen for Republican candidates down here… It immediately turns the focus from inflation and immigration to Donald Trump, and Donald Trump lost the last election here. … We have a pretty tight window to get Hershel across the finish line on election night, and Trump would undermine that.”

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/some-republicans-dont-want-trump-stump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version