The 'Biggest Hypocrite In Congress' Award Goes To...

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 2

Mrs. Betty Bowers presented the "Biggest Hypocrite In Congress" Award. Without further ado, the winner was Lauren Boebert. While she is definitely worthy of this award, as are so many others, I have to admit that I was a bit surprised. In fact, if I were a gambling man, I would have put my money on Old Sporkfoot, MTG. But that's why I'm not a gambling man.

Anyway, congrats to you, Bobo!

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/biggest-hypocrite-congress-award-goes