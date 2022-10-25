The 'Biggest Hypocrite In Congress' Award Goes To...

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
Mrs. Betty Bowers presented the "Biggest Hypocrite In Congress" Award. Without further ado, the winner was Lauren Boebert. While she is definitely worthy of this award, as are so many others, I have to admit that I was a bit surprised. In fact, if I were a gambling man, I would have put my money on Old Sporkfoot, MTG. But that's why I'm not a gambling man.
Anyway, congrats to you, Bobo!
Open thread below...
