The 'Biggest Hypocrite In Congress' Award Goes To...

Mrs. Betty Bowers presented the "Biggest Hypocrite In Congress" Award. Without further ado, the winner was Lauren Boebert. While she is definitely worthy of this award, as are so many others, I have to admit that I was a bit surprised. In fact, if I were a gambling man, I would have put my money on Old Sporkfoot, MTG. But that's why I'm not a gambling man.

Anyway, congrats to you, Bobo!

Open thread below...

