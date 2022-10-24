Would You Prefer Democracy? Or Something Else?

Articles

By and large the candidates Blue America has endorsed for Congress this cycle have told us that they’re campaigning on a combination of issues— from basic economic issues to the GOP trying to take away not just Social Security and Medicare but also our our rights, starting with the right to Choice.

With many states already in the thick of early voting we are now in crunch time. And huge early turnouts aren’t just happening in Georgia up a whopping 70%) but also in North Carolina, where absentee ballot requests are up 114%, and Florida (up 50% compared to 2018). As of Friday, Michigan had received 1,765,000 ballot requests, of which 641,800 had already been returned. In 2018, just 346,000 voted by mail during the entire election. NY Times writer Nick Corasaniti reported on Saturday that “election experts say the signs suggest overall turnout will be strong… Election Day has become, and will most likely always be, election month.”

Nationally, 5.5 million voters had already cast their ballots by Thursday and that 51% are Democrats and 30% are Republicans. So what’s driving Democrats to the polls?



